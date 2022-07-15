Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.