Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price to $14.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OPRT. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT opened at $8.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.05. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.