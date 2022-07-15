KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDDIY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 273,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,491. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. KDDI has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

