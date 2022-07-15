Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

