Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $159,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

