Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.91% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $42.79.

