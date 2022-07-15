Karora Resources Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karora Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$65.27 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRR. Cormark lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday.

KRR opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$455.05 million and a PE ratio of 24.36. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$7.55.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

