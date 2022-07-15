Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) vs. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Critical Comparison

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 2.23 $22.86 million $0.37 7.27 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.03) -0.96

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group 27.54% -2.36% -2.07% Lordstown Motors N/A -70.53% -56.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lordstown Motors 5 1 0 0 1.17

Kandi Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.87%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $3.79, indicating a potential upside of 95.14%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

