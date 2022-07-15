Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.12

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 117076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $790.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kaman by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kaman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

