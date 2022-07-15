Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVLGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

KAVL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,882. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

