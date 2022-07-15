Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KAVL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,882. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

