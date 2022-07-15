K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.29.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.67. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.21.

About K92 Mining (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.