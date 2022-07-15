Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.69

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 211310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JTKWY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($59.47) to GBX 3,900 ($46.38) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.20) to GBX 1,413 ($16.81) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

