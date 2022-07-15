Jupiter Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $14.80 million and $2.15 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

