Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 120. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 198.32 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 137.60 ($1.64). Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 138.60 ($1.65), with a volume of 876,671 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 150 ($1.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.32).

In related news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,142.96).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.46. The company has a market cap of £775.94 million and a P/E ratio of 519.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

