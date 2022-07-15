Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 69.9% in June

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JBAXY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,804. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

