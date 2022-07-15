JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Target Price to $15.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $15.52 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,880,510 shares in the company, valued at $143,078,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after purchasing an additional 343,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

