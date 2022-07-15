JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $126.00 at UBS Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $134.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.17.

Shares of JPM opened at $108.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

