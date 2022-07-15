JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $155.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $155.00 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $134.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.91 on Thursday, reaching $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,975,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,416,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

