JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.83.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN opened at $75.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $18,574,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $14,884,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.