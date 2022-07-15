JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $136.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.80.

NYSE:RGA opened at $114.36 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.51.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

