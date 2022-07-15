JOE Price Tops $0.29 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, JOE has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $83.77 million and $5.66 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00052347 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001815 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 288,028,904 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
