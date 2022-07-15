JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 6,536 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $172,552,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

