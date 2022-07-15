JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 3,811 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

CF Industries stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

