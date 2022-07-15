JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.
VOT opened at $175.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average is $206.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
