JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 278.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

