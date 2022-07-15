JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $93.68 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

