JNBA Financial Advisors Has $47.34 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $47,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $225.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

