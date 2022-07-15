JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

