JNBA Financial Advisors Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Hedge Fund Trading

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $91.24 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

