JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

