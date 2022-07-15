JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE MRK opened at $94.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

