Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Globe Life Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globe Life in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

GL stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock worth $4,555,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

