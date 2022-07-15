Jefferies Financial Group Trims Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Price to $156.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $172.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.54.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

