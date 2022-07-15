Jefferies Financial Group Trims AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Target Price to $66.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AXS opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

