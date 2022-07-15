Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $142.07. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,936 shares of company stock worth $44,364,377. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

