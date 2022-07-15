Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $75.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s current price.

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Timken by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

