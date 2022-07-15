Jefferies Financial Group Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $175.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $192.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.51.

MTB stock opened at $150.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

