Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

CG stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after buying an additional 1,575,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,910,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 747,040 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

