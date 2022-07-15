Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.45

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.45 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 187.73 ($2.23). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 193.75 ($2.30), with a volume of 85,082 shares.

Jarvis Securities Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £73.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.71.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.43%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.