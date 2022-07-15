Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 9.2% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. 1,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $664.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
