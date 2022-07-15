Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 9.2% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. 1,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $664.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

