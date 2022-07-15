Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 698,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 529,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.55 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 24.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

