Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) & ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Critical Comparison

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jamf and ChannelAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $366.39 million 8.04 -$75.19 million ($0.81) -30.36 ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 2.65 $47.22 million $1.38 10.55

ChannelAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -24.43% -3.49% -1.87% ChannelAdvisor 25.51% 9.35% 7.01%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Jamf and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Jamf has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jamf and ChannelAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 0 1 0 3.00 ChannelAdvisor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jamf currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.00%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.70%. Given Jamf’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Jamf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Jamf on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces, and allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that creates, manages, and evaluates advertising using a variety of ad formats across multiple channels; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors to purchase using dynamic links to in-stock retail product pages or carts, or with information on where products can be purchased from local retail stores; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

