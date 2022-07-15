JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JAKK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKK opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $120.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 68.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.