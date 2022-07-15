Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 2.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE J opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

