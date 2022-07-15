ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Acquires 82 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($177.50).
Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Simon Bourne purchased 52 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($176.88).
ITM traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 177.70 ($2.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,791. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165.45 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10.
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.
