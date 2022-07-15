ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Acquires 82 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($177.50).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Simon Bourne purchased 52 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($176.88).

ITM Power Price Performance

ITM traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 177.70 ($2.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,791. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165.45 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.40) price target on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 500 ($5.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.14) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.59) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 472 ($5.61).

(Get Rating)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.