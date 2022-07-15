ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Short Interest Up 1,169.4% in June

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 1,169.4% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on ITHAX Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on ITHAX Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITHAX Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITHX. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ITHAX Acquisition by 418.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 619,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 500,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 132.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 456,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,385,000.

ITHAX Acquisition Trading Up 27.7 %

ITHAX Acquisition Company Profile

ITHAX Acquisition stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 4,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,433. ITHAX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

(Get Rating)

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.