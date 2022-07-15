Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.32

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 104271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Isuzu Motors ( OTCMKTS:ISUZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

