IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.10. 25,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 66,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

IsoEnergy Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.