Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

RNP stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

