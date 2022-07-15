Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 48.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Camping World by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Camping World stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

